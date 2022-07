St Mirren youngster Dean McMaster is relishing his first crack at men's football after joining League 1 Airdrie on loan.

The 19-year-old youth academy graduate, who has featured twice for St Mirren Under-20s in the Challenge Cup, told the Airdrie website: “I’ve come here to try to play as many games as possible, showcase my talent and just enjoy it!

“I’m usually a sitting midfielder, but eight, six, 10… anywhere in the middle, I can do a job.”