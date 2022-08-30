Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

It's Nottingham Forest's fourth week as Premier League contenders and most likely the toughest one yet, for the fact that we will consecutively play two (full strength) top four teams.

Whilst the scoreline didn’t quite reflect it, Forest were sensational against Tottenham. This is discernible considering the widespread optimism and, what feels like, acceptance.

Forest are being accepted as Premier League quality, with a good performance against the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min meriting this. The lead up to playing Manchester City, and facing Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, should fill us with determination and not dread.

Forest’s passing and defending was superb, with a few mistakes at the back costing them three points. They played fearlessly, with hints of naivety, and are progressively showing themselves as a team to be feared.

Recent promotion and countless signings mean Forest have to work increasingly hard, but the rate at which they are progressing would have us almost oblivious to these ‘disadvantages’. Their first game pales in comparison to their fourth; this time round, a loss didn’t feel like a loss at all.

A gradual emergence will sustain our position. That, and Dean Henderson of course.

