Heart of Midlothian will enter the Europa Conference League group stage draw on Friday afternoon.

Robbie Neilson's side dropped down to the third-tier tournament after losing to Zurich in the Europa League play-off round.

Hearts will be in the third pot of seeds, along with Nice, Anderlecht, Zalgiris, Austria Wien, Shamrock Rovers, Sivasspor and Vaduz - all teams the Scottish Premiership side will not face.

Villarreal, Basel and Dundee United's qualifying conquerors AZ are among the top seeds, along with Gent and West Ham.

Fiorentina are in pot two and Lech Poznan are among the fourth seeds.

The draw is scheduled for 13:30 BST.