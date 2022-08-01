Brendan Rodgers said his side still have a lot of work to do despite finishing pre-season with a 1-0 win over Sevilla.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal as the Foxes beat the La Liga side.

Rodgers told LCFC TV:, external "We had some good moments but there’s still a lot of work to do.

"We need more work, and we need to be a little bit more dynamic in getting through, but Sevilla are a very experienced European team and they are very well coordinated and that’s why it was such a test for us before we start the season.

"Hopefully we’ll be flying for Sunday. In the main, these boys are brilliant. They give me everything. We haven’t brought anyone in, but they haven’t moaned, they have just got on with it and we’ll get ready for the test next week."