St Johnstone sign midfielder Sandford
St Johnstone have added to their midfield options with the signing of William Sandford.
The 20-year-old, who says he is "half Scottish, half Swedish," has signed a one-year deal after leaving IFK Gothenburg.
"I am delighted to be here," Sandford said. "It has been a long time coming. I have been here since the first day of pre-season.
"I was in the Gothenburg academy. A good club in Sweden, a big club. I spent some time with the first team which was a good experience. I learned a lot, hopefully that can help me here as well."
“My aim this year is to develop as a player, help the team as much as I can and be ready whenever I am called upon."
