West Ham v Tottenham: Head-to-head record
West Ham United have lost their last two home Premier League games, last losing three in a row in their final four games at the London Stadium under Manuel Pellegrini in November/December 2019. The Hammers have never lost their opening three home league games in a season.
Tottenham have won 99 Premier League London derby matches and could be the third side to reach 100 victories after Chelsea and Arsenal. Meanwhile, West Ham (112) have lost more such matches than any other side.
Only Carlton Cole (14) and Manuel Lanzini (13) have scored more Premier League goals for West Ham in Premier League London derbies than Michail Antonio (12) – half of these have come in 11 appearances against Tottenham, including netting once in each of his last three against them at the London Stadium.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League games against West Ham, scoring four and assisting three. Overall, he’s netted 11 goals against them in the competition, with only Wayne Rooney (14) and Michael Owen (13) scoring more against the Hammers.