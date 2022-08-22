'United must fight way out turbulent spell'

Ex-Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara speaking to BBC Scotland

Dundee United's world has turned upside down within a turbulent couple of weeks.

From the thrilling high of the first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar at a packed Tannadice, to the shattering low of the 7-0 defeat in the Netherlands and a concerning domestic slump.

United's current Scottish Premiership troubles all stem from that Europa Conference qualifying hammering. It was a total collapse that has demolished the players' confidence.

Back-to-back defeats have followed, with another seven goals conceded. United have now lost three league games in a row and poorest of all was Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to St Mirren.

It ramps up the pressure on Jack Ross - but that's the nature of the job at Tannadice, as I know well as former manager.

