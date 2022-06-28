Jacob Ramsey has already had his breakthrough season - with six goals in 35 games for Villa last term - but this could be the season he becomes a star.

There have even been suggestions the 21-year-old could make England's World Cup squad., external

In February, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard - a legendary midfielder in his playing days - said: "He will be a terrific player. It won't be long before the whole country is watching him. He is right up there."

Some of his goals had hints of peak Gerrard - a double against Leeds came from powerful, driving runs and calm, clinical finishes.

The progress of Ramsey, who signed a new five-year deal recently and has been at Villa since he was six, helped them get over the loss of another hometown hero in Jack Grealish.

Another big season and he could close the gap on Grealish.

What other Premier League youngsters could have a big 2022-23?