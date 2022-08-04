Alan Shearer, BBC Sport Columnist

If I had to choose a league winner now, it would be City - just about - because of Erling Haaland.

They won the title without him last year, and without using a real centre-forward. Now they have got one who could and should score a minimum of 30 goals this season.

Haaland missed a big chance against Liverpool on Sunday, but so what? All strikers miss sometimes.

He is going to get many, many more chances for City because of the quality of their players and the service they will give him.

Yes, City might have to play slightly differently with him in their team, or he might have to adapt to the way they play, but that's not a problem either way. I actually think we will see a bit of both happening.

