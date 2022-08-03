Leeds launch new away colours
Leeds have launched their new away shirt for the season to come.
It has a wild pattern and what the club describe as a "tie dye print".
"The explosion of pulse yellow blended with a dark blue for the shirt is a modern take on some of our iconic yellow kits from the 70s and the colour coordinated club crest sits proudly on the chest," the club said.
Introducing the 22/23 Away Shirt— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 3, 2022
Notorious colours. Enigmatic design.#LUFC x @AdidasFootball pic.twitter.com/K9eKBmb262
