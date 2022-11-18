H﻿earts defender Kye Rowles is relishing the prospect of taking on the superstars of world champions France in Australia's World Cup opener on Tuesday.

T﻿he 24-year-old centre-back, who has three caps, is gearing up to take on Didier Deschamps' side, who boast world-class players such as Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

“It’s what you dream about as a kid to be honest, to be able to get this opportunity is once in a lifetime,” he told media in Qatar, external before his maiden major tournament match.

“I'm just focused on doing my job for the team and obviously once you get into the game, you've got the likes of Benzema and (Kylian) Mbappe around you, you don't have time to kind of think about how you're feeling and stuff like that.

“You just have to do your job and make sure that they're nullified as best as possible. I'm feeling strong and very fit."