Brazilian centre-half Andre Ramalho believes the Dutch FA's decision to postpone PSV Eindhoven's Eredivisie fixture at home to Volendam could be to his side's advantage against Rangers on Wednesday.

The sides go into the Champions League play-off second leg in Eindhoven tied at 2-2, with Rangers having slipped up by a similar scoreline away to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

"I appreciate the KNVB have postponed the FC Volendam game," Ramalho said. "Much is at stake when we take on Rangers and every little bit helps to get a good result.

"The support of the home fans, the preparation for the game, fitness, they will all play their part, in particular if extra time is required."

Ramalho expects Rangers to press PSV high up the park, just like they did at Ibrox last Tuesday.

"Rangers stick to a high-intensity style of play," he added. "We will face a physically strong team that fights for every inch.

"We responded well last week and I think a 2-2 draw was a fair reflection of a thrilling game."