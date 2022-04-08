David Moyes has been speaking to the media as West Ham prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

Moyes says Manuel Lanzini is "still carrying a knock" from his car crash, adding: "He's been training but is ginger in everything he's doing."

On Aaron Cresswell's sending off last night and Dembele's wink, he said: "I don't want to talk about it. I've not seen it. Football comes around. You need to be careful."

He says he's "more liable to play main players to get results" now, despite fatigue from playing in the league and in Europe.

On opponents Brentford, he said: "They know exactly how they play. They'll be safe, no problem with that. They need a lot of praise for what they've done because staying in the Premier League isn't easy."

Moyes said about Jarrod Bowen: "We've needed him and we've missed his goals when he's not been here. We need that to continue, we need to keep scoring."

