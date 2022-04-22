Brighton v Southampton: Team news

Brighton welcome back Leandro Trossard after a brief illness saw him miss the midweek trip to Manchester City.

Steven Alzate has recovered from a virus and could be involved while Yves Bissouma serves the final game of a two-match suspension.

Southampton appear to have no new injury concerns after their defeat by Burnley on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is nearing full fitness after nearly five months out with a hamstring injury.

