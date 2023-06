Borussia Dortmund's French defender Soumaila Coulibaly, 19, is in advanced discussions over a loan move to Burnley. (L'Equipe - in French), external

Meanwhile, manager Vincent Kompany will switch his sights to Antwerp's French goalkeeper Jean Butez, 28, if Burnley miss out on Anderlecht's Dutch stopper Bart Verbruggen, 20. (Sun), external

