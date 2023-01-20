Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before their Premier League game against Manchester City.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Asked for the reasons behind Goncalo Guedes' loan move to Benfica, he replied: "He wants to go out and we wish him all the best, he's a very good player. I think he's going to be happier there and we wish him all the best."

On Pablo Sarabia, who joined from PSG, he said: "He has never played in England so it is important that he adapts very quickly." Lopetegui added that "he wanted to play in the Premier League".

On the challenge of facing Manchester City, he said: "City are one of the best teams in the world. We have to be ready but we have the ambition to compete and do our best."

He added: "They have one of the best coaches in history and the best players in the world."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here