Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has shared his experience of homelessness as he supports a Royal campaign to tackle the issue.

The England and Aston Villa player is part of the Prince of Wales's charitable foundation as it puts in £3m to help make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated".

The five-year "Homewards" initiative launched on Monday.

Mings recounted how he and his family were placed in emergency accommodation.

Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, Mings said his family went through a period of "turbulence and instability" and were rehoused in emergency accommodation which he described as scary.

He said: "Scary, for sure for a child to be in an environment where, kind of, laundry services are communal, you don't know who some of the people who are in there.

"But like I said, definitely positives came out of it."

His family were eventually offered a home, he recounts.

"What we didn't have in the way of stability or a permanent home at that time, we definitely made up with love and support as a family," Mings added.

"When you're a child you don't really know that much different.

"I think you are just able to adapt and find positives in quite difficult situations."