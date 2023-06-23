We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one man you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Simon: Sell Robert Sanchez. His actions towards the end of last season were a real disappointment, especially given their timing. Buy someone I’ve never heard of from somewhere I’ve never heard of. They’ll be amazing. And buy Levi Colwill too.

Harrison: One player I would sell is Sanchez as he needs a bigger move and hasn’t got the right mindset to play at Brighton. One player I would buy is Conor Gallagher as he is a very good player who hasn't really excelled at Chelsea, and I think Roberto de Zerbi would help reach his full potential.

Edward: I would sell Facundo Buonanotte and get in Raheem Sterling. He would create an amazing right-hand side with Pascal Gross.

Tom: By virtue of being dropped from the bench, we're likely to lose Sanchez, which is a real shame as he's been great for us. Aside from Colwill, I'd love to see us sign Yunus Musah from Valencia. With Brighton being a brilliant club for young talent and participating in the Premier League Summer Series, that might encourage the American international to sign.

Lee: Sell Tariq Lamptey. He's made of glass and never plays. Let's buy Kyle Walker-Peters.