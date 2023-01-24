Mikel Arteta says new signing Jakub Kiwior has "huge potential and qualities" after the defender joined from Serie A side Spezia.

The Gunners signed the 22-year-old, who has nine caps for Poland, for £17.6m on a deal running until 2027.

"He's a young, versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland," said Arsenal manager Mikel Areteta.

"Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit.

"We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him."