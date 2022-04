There remains optimism Liverpool could sign 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain this summer - should Mohamed Salah decide to leave the club. (FourFourTwo), external

Meanwhile, Serge Gnabry is considering leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with the Reds interested in the 26-year-old Germany winger. (Goal), external

