Arsenal 'have been amazing' but 'will take time to catch Man City'

Ex-England midfielder Steve Stone has been bowled over by the work of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal - but he's not ready to back them for the Premier League title.

Stone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Arteta has vindicated the club's decision to give him time to build his team and is a model other sides should look to follow.

"They have been amazing," said Stone. "Arteta regularly talks about the process and he has had to move a lot of deadwood out. Managers need to be given time as you can't change what is happening at a club in just a year.

"Think of all the best managers down the years - Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson - and it's longevity that gets you success. Other clubs should take note.

"At the same time, Manchester City have got the best team, the best squad and the best manager. I think it will be a bit of time before Arsenal can catch them, and I think it's a big ask still for them to even come second this season."

