Kilmarnock are without Alan Power after his red card against Motherwell, while Jordan Jones and Bobby Wales also drop out.

Liam Polworth steps into the starting XI after his superb equaliser in that game at Fir Park, with Rory McKenzie accompanying him in the midfield and Scott Robinson making his first start since 8 January.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart is banned following his sending off in the loss at St Mirren and midfielder Leighton Clarkson misses out after going off at half-time last time round.

Jack MacKenzie comes into the starting line-up and 18-year-old striker Ryan Duncan makes his first start for the Dons.

