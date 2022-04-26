'Coolest man' Van Dijk picked out by Garth

I really don't know what Liverpool would do without Virgil van Dijk.

He was the only player who managed to keep his cool in the Merseyside derby when all around him seemed to be losing theirs.

In another fractious affair between these two sides there was a moment when bookings were being thrown around by referee Stuart Attwell like confetti.

As for Van Dijk, he was the coolest man on the pitch.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week