💬 “I said last week that I didn’t need public reassurances….I think if you were to try and hang on words of reassurance, I think it’s the wrong way.”



🗣️ Frank Lampard, on Farhad Moshiri’s backing & the planned protest at Goodison Park



#️⃣ #EFC #EVESOU pic.twitter.com/wRJEntXjEu