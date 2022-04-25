Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that his side go into their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City as “underdogs” – but insists his players “feel capable of anything” because of the club’s European pedigree.

City host the 13-time European champions in the first leg on Tuesday, with the return fixture at the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

"There are clearly two teams in the semi-finals that everyone was betting against - and they are us and Villarreal [who face Liverpool]," said Ancelotti.

"I always say that Real Madrid are going to compete no matter what against anyone.

"Our history - having won 13 titles in this competition - makes things easier for the players because they feel how heavy, in a positive way, the Real Madrid jersey weighs in a Champions League game.

"They feel capable of anything, like they did fighting back to qualify against PSG and Chelsea.

"Real Madrid's history means a lot to us - more than for the rivals."