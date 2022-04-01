Frank Lampard and David Moyes have spoken warmly of each other as they prepare to face former clubs this weekend.

“David has been around a long time and absolutely gets the credit he deserves for his managerial career,” said Lampard.

“His teams are always very robust and difficult to play against and this team is testament to the great work he does.”

Lampard holds fond memories of his time at West Ham and credits the club with an instrumental role in his football upbringing.

“I came through West Ham as a young lad and grew up as a fan,” he said. “It never falls short on me the people who influenced me there.”

Moyes also praised Lampard as a “real gentleman”, saying his development as a coach is vital for the English game.

“He’s very knowledgeable and certainly understands the game,” said Moyes. “The great thing is to see young British coaches getting good jobs and I think it’s really important people like Frank and Steven Gerrard keep pushing it through.

“I had a brilliant period at Everton – a big thanks to everyone who supported me there in those early days.

"I think they are good enough to stay in the Premier League and come the end of the season you’ll find that.”