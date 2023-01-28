Giakoumakis close to J-League move - gossip

Giorgos Giakoumakis is poised to seal a £4m move to J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds, with the Celtic striker given permission to finalise terms and undergo a medical in Amsterdam. (Scottish Sun), external

Ange Postecoglou is destined to leave Celtic for the Premier League but the manager has unfinished business first, particularly in Europe, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record), external

Read the rest of Saturday's Scottish gossip.