Wolves v Norwich - confirmed team news
- Published
Wolves have made three changes from defeat by Manchester City with John Ruddy, Toti and Hwang Hee-chan in for Jose Sa, Leander Dendoncker and Chiquinho.
Wolves XI: Ruddy, Jonny, Coady, Boly, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Hwang, Neto, Jimenez.
Norwich, too, have made three changes.
Milot Rashica, Tony Springett and Lukas Rupp have been replaced by Kieran Dowell, Ben Gibson and Mathias Normann.
Norwich XI: Gunn, Giannoulis, Hanley, Byram, Gibson, Aarons, Gilmour, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Normann, Pukki.