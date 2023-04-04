Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sees England captain Harry Kane as his first-choice striker option this summer but the 29-year-old is open to a signing a new contract at Tottenham. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Tottenham will sound out Brendan Rodgers about becoming their new manager following his sacking at Leicester. (Football Insider), external

Tottenham are considering a summer move for Leicester's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison. (Mail), external

