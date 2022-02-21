Howe steering Newcastle clear

BBC Sport's Alex Bysouth

Eddie Howe took just one win from his first eight games as Newcastle boss but his side are now unbeaten since Christmas and three wins in five games in 2022 has helped steer them clear of the relegation zone.

A point at West Ham will seem just as valuable, especially with Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin missing through injury, but Joe Willock really stepped up and deserved his goal, with Joelinton and Ryan Fraser also playing well.

West Ham have stuttered of late and missed the chance to return to the Champions League places in Saturday's early game at London Stadium.

They are always a threat from set-pieces, however, and Aaron Cresswell's superb free-kick delivery was so inviting that it would have been rude for Craig Dawson not to nod in his second goal in as many games.

But Willock's leveller before the break saw the points shared and David Moyes said afterwards his Hammers side had no excuses for their under-par performance.