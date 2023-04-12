Hearts went into 'panic mode' says Davidson - gossip

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says Hearts went into "panic mode" over the sacking of Robbie Neilson. (Herald)

Former referee John McKendrick believes anybody found guilty of abusing Kevin Clancy should be permanently barred from football stadiums. (Daily Record)

Scottish football has been warned it is running the risk of another referees' strike by former official Steven Conroy. (Daily Record)

