Boss Thomas Frank has been on record saying he doesn't believe in second-season syndrome and after a mightily impressive first term as a top-flight club he has every right to be confident the Bees can do ever better.

A team brimming with unity finished 13th, recording some stunning wins on the way - including a dominant victory over Arsenal and a magnificent mauling of Chelsea.

But how can they build again?

Is keeping inspirational midfielder Christian Eriksen the absolute key? The Dane has been superb at times and with a solid defensive spine and Ivan Toney shining up front, Brentford have quality throughout so is breaking into the top 10 realistic?

How can Brentford move onto the next level? Have your say