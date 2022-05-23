How can the Bees build on a fine first season?
Boss Thomas Frank has been on record saying he doesn't believe in second-season syndrome and after a mightily impressive first term as a top-flight club he has every right to be confident the Bees can do ever better.
A team brimming with unity finished 13th, recording some stunning wins on the way - including a dominant victory over Arsenal and a magnificent mauling of Chelsea.
But how can they build again?
Is keeping inspirational midfielder Christian Eriksen the absolute key? The Dane has been superb at times and with a solid defensive spine and Ivan Toney shining up front, Brentford have quality throughout so is breaking into the top 10 realistic?