Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On Aleksandar Mitrovic's return, he said: "It will be really good to have him back."

Mitrovic's return coupled with Carlos Vinicius' recent form gives Silva "a very good headache. It's what any manager wants."

Silva was asked about the 90% of people predicting Fulham to be relegated and said, "It was more like 99%!"

On Fulham's season: "It has been so, so good that we forgot to celebrate many good things that happened."

He added: "Next week, we are going to have the last home match and I hope the fans can celebrate with our players."

In terms of team news, "there are some knocks" and Dan James is still out with a hamstring injury.

On Southampton: "Home and away, they have been showing the fight and the will to match opposition sides and with us it will be the same".

