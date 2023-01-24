We asked for your views after Tottenham's win over Fulham on Monday.

Here are some of your comments:

David: Lacklustre performance again - Conte needs to have a serious look in the mirror, his management of this team is mediocre. Fourteen points behind Arsenal, who have two games in hand, so it could be 20 points.

David W: Better. Tighter defensively. Disappointed with the number of stray passes in the first half. Important win against a form team, and a clean sheet is a big morale boost. Considering how much better they can play it's remarkable that they are still fifth. Unlike so many of the comments I read I think the glass is half full and hope Conte stays.

Paul: We gave the ball away too many times but a win is a win and was badly needed. Kane is incredible and deserves all the accolades he gets. At least Lloris didn’t cost us this game. Where was Spence? I don’t think he’s being given a fair shot at forcing his way into the team. He has to be a better option than Royal and Doherty. Sign Marcus Edwards. COYS.

Sunny: I know I'm biased, but I truly believe that Haaland wouldn't score the number of goals Kane has if he was at Tottenham instead of City. Kane feeds off scraps at Spurs, while Haaland dines at an all-you-can-eat buffet at City.

Simon: Same old Spurs this season, dismal first half and largely outplayed. Better secondhalf yet again. Can't believe that Son is still in the team - a player I love but he is so short of confidence and needs a good break.