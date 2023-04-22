Analysis: Leicester 2-1 Wolves

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

This was the start of a huge run for Leicester in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

Games against Wolves, Leeds and Everton not only gave the Foxes a chance to add to their own points tally but also deny some of their relegation rivals.

Going behind early and the nervousness that enveloped the team in the aftermath led to shouts of frustration from the home fans at the King Power before half-time.

But after being gifted a way back into the game, Leicester were reenergised - both the players, who were suddenly passing the ball around with confidence, and the supporters roaring them on.

Any win will do in a relegation battle but the performance from the equaliser onwards will have pleased Dean Smith, taking charge of his first home game, and add to the belief that this is a team far better than results this season would suggest.

They remain in the midst of a relegation scrap but this was the ideal start to a crucial nine days in the Foxes' season.