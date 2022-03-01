Magpies trio picked out by Garth

Fabian Schar: It's been a long time since Fabian Schar has featured in my team of the week. However, after his brilliant intervention to set up Joe Willock's superb finish against Brentford I was compelled to include the Newcastle defender.

Not only did Schar find himself on the halfway line in open play after defending a corner in his own penalty area, but fought off a challenge, looked up and played the most exquisite ball for Willock to score.

Joelinton: One player who seems to be thriving under the new regime is Joelinton. If you'd have said to me at the beginning of the season that he would be starring for Newcastle United on the left side of midfield I'd have thought you were in need of some sort of assistance. However, Joelinton has been a revelation since the arrival of Eddie Howe, and so have Newcastle.

Joe Willock: Since this young man's arrival at St James' Park from Arsenal he's found the going rather tough. Injuries and sickness have largely interrupted his ability to get into any consistent form at Newcastle.

Nevertheless, we've seen glimpses of what he can do, and he certainly has an eye for goal. Against Brentford, he showed that he also has the eye for the spectacular. His finish was superb and his performances get better with each game. Howe said after his performance against West Ham, when he scored the equaliser, that this was a player who with the right development could go a long way. I think he's right.

