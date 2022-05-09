Antonio Conte's side were outstanding at Anfield on Saturday to come away with a well-deserved point.

But frustratingly the draw now leaves Spurs four points behind Arsenal with just three games to go in the race for a top-four finish.

Thursday's showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was always going to be important but now it's simply must-win for Spurs to retain any hope of claiming a Champions League spot next season.

So how does this north London derby rank for you in terms of importance?

And how should Conte approach it given the fine defensive and counter-attacking performance on show at Anfield?

