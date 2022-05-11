Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Norwich
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on Tottenham fan Majestic and Arsenal supporter Joel Corry in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
I thought that because Norwich were already down, they might have just gone out against West Ham on Sunday and played with a bit of freedom - but that didn't happen.
Instead, the Canaries just got taken apart.
Leicester lost too, despite putting a strong team out against Everton.
I'd tipped the Toffees to win, but that was because I thought Leicester would rest a few players after playing in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
I was wrong about their line-up but we saw again how Brendan Rodgers' side just cannot defend set-pieces, whoever is in their side.
They should still have too much for Norwich though.
Majestic's prediction: Leicester have had such a strange season and have not won any of their past five league games, but I can see them making a point with a much better performance here. 3-0
Joel's prediction: 2-1
