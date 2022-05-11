Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I thought that because Norwich were already down, they might have just gone out against West Ham on Sunday and played with a bit of freedom - but that didn't happen.

Instead, the Canaries just got taken apart.

Leicester lost too, despite putting a strong team out against Everton.

I'd tipped the Toffees to win, but that was because I thought Leicester would rest a few players after playing in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

I was wrong about their line-up but we saw again how Brendan Rodgers' side just cannot defend set-pieces, whoever is in their side.

They should still have too much for Norwich though.

Majestic's prediction: Leicester have had such a strange season and have not won any of their past five league games, but I can see them making a point with a much better performance here. 3-0

Joel's prediction: 2-1

