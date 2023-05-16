Former Leicester winger Matt Piper has run out of patience with the Foxes players after a limp 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool left Dean Smith's side on the brink of relegation.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Piper said: "The lack of running, determination, desire, fight - that's why I got angry. I'll never go after players for a poor touch, if they didn't finish a chance, don't win a header, or make a mistake.

"But what I can go after the players for, and why I feel so sorry for this crowd and the away support is that I was in a relegated side and we still ran and fought. I'm seeing Everton run and fight, even Southampton.

"They still were together, they still performed. They had a fight and spirit still to their performances and that is what I can't forgive this team for.

"You can't have that. It's just not fair on all the great people that work for this football club or the great fans that we have.

"We're going to have to scrap that tagline 'Foxes never quit' - how can you have that tagline when those lot out there have just quit like that?"

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds