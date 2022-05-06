Real shirts provide 'easy motivation' for Liverpool

Real Madrid's celebratory shirts should provide "easy motivation" for Liverpool when they meet in the Champions League final at the end of May, says Belgian journalist Kristoff Terreur.

After beating Manchester City on Wednesday, the Real players donned shirts saying "por la 14", referencing their bid to claim a 14th European Cup.

"Those shirts should provide easy motivation - if there was not enough already," Terreur told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

The game already has an element of spikiness, with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah tweeting once their opponents were confirmed: "We have a score to settle."

Salah had his shoulder dislocated in a challenge with Sergio Ramos early in the 2018 final and had to be replaced.

"You can see why he wants to win this game," Terreur added. "It's only a shame that the guy who did it [Ramos] won't be playing.

"With it being in Paris, though, you have to think he will be in the stands."

More discussion on Liverpool is available from 42'50 on BBC Sounds