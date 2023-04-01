Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: What did the manager say?
- Published
Rangers boss Michael Beale: "Delighted with the result. The performance in moments was really good, I just wish we'd scored more goals when the chances came.
"That's a mixture of good goalkeeping and being slightly unlucky. After two weeks off I saw what I needed to see from my team today.
"Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent and Todd Cantwell were fantastic against a really stubborn United team.
"Malik has a knack for scoring which is great, but the other two really contributed as well."