Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: What did the manager say?

Rangers boss Michael Beale: "Delighted with the result. The performance in moments was really good, I just wish we'd scored more goals when the chances came.

"That's a mixture of good goalkeeping and being slightly unlucky. After two weeks off I saw what I needed to see from my team today.

"Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent and Todd Cantwell were fantastic against a really stubborn United team.

"Malik has a knack for scoring which is great, but the other two really contributed as well."