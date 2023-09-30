Everton 1-2 Luton: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

Before this game, Luton had only taken one point from six matches and had become many observers' favourites to make an immediate return to the Championship.

But here they showed signs that they may be far more than also-rans this term.

There were joyous scenes at full-time as the Luton players and staff went over to the travelling supporters in their corner of the stadium, where they were serenaded by chants lauding manager Rob Edwards and their prospects of remaining in the division.

The Hatters were in dreamland when skipper Tom Lockyer opening the scoring and Carlton Morris doubled their lead and although Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back, they held on for a famous victory.

Edwards said: "I'm just very, very proud of the players and pleased for the club," he said.

"I know it's a big moment, I get that. I don't want this to come across in any kind of arrogant way but I expected us to [win] today, I really did. I told the boys before the game, 'I know this is going to be a good day'."