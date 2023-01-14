Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola talking to BBC Match of the Day: "Congratulations to United. People will understand how nice Manchester City is. It was a fantastic game. We controlled the transitions better in the second half against Rashford and their fast players. We had the right spirit to do it. We were close and we have to improve when we concede the goal, be more stable, the gap between the first and second goal is too close. In general I have no regrets. I don't care if we don't win the Carabao Cup or the Premier League, we'll try. I don't care when a team performs how we play. It was quite similar to the many, many years we've been here.

"There are plenty of points to play for and we have to play there. In every game we have to perform. We always play in these sort of games and in others we struggle a little bit."

On the equaliser: "Marcus Rashford is offside, Bruno Fernandes is not. Rashford distracted our keeper and centre defenders. It is what it is. We know where we play. It is difficult for the referees in these stadiums."

On what they could improve: "Maybe our threat up front. Our people up front were not decisive. They run really well and punish us in the counter attack."

After the game: "Nothing happened. I know how we behave. We've finished above them five or six years in a row, I know exactly how we behave."