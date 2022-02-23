New Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has a “bit of everything” and has fitted into the club’s hard-working culture like “hand in glove”, says manager Sean Dyche.

The Netherlands international, 29, scored his first goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Brighton since arriving at Turf Moor in a £12m deal last month.

“People still value hard work and he has come in and put the miles in that the midfielders put in,” Dyche told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“As a fan, if you’re seeing a player run around and give everything physically, that is a good start. If they have got talent and a bit of tactical understanding, then you are looking at a player who has a bit of everything.

“That is what Wout has got; he is working super hard for the team. He spoke to me and the staff when he first came in, asked what we felt about him and what he could add to us, and he's taken that on.

“We don’t just want to play direct in terms of just lumping it forward. We want to play into him with quality, bring his game to what we do, and I thought we did that at Brighton.

“We played to his strengths, he played to our strengths and then you get that lovely mixture. Hard work mixed with talent is always going to give you a chance.

“Big Wout has fitted in like hand in glove straightaway. He’s an unbelievably professional fella. Even when you talk to him you think, ‘you know your stuff’ even before he gets on the pitch, which is great for us staff because it means he’s easy to work with.”