Celtic v St Johnstone: Team news

Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock.

Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January.

Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh (niggle) remain out.

St Johnstone have midfielder Melker Hallberg and defenders Ryan McGowan and Alex Mitchell back from suspension while goalkeeper Remi Matthews should return from illness.

Left-back Callum Booth and midfielder Cammy MacPherson are pushing for comebacks following long-term lay-offs while striker Chris Kane is still working his way back after a knee injury.