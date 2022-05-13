Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte both got injured against Wolves so it looks like Manchester City might be missing a couple more players at the back, which makes things interesting.

It's not so much of a problem in open play, because we know West Ham won't have much of the ball, but if City have a makeshift defence they will have to be very careful when they defend set-pieces because the Hammers pose a real threat there.

How they get on in those situations will be the key.

It helps City that they can afford to draw here, because that way they would still finish above Liverpool if they beat Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

I actually think they will go to London Stadium and win, though.

It won't be as spectacular as their 5-1 win at Molineux on Wednesday because I think West Ham will keep things tight and try to pinch it, but City's attacking power means they should edge it.

Paul's prediction: This is an awkward one for City. 0-0

