Neil Johnston, BBC Sport at Turf Moor

In the end, it wasn't quite the damaging weekend it looked at one point for Burnley.

Leeds United's defeat by Arsenal on Sunday meant the Clarets get to spend at least another few days out of the relegation zone, but they need to get Saturday's setback against Aston Villa out of their system quickly.

After three straight wins, Burnley were perhaps favourites against Villa but they slumped back into their bad old ways to leave themselves back in immediate danger.

With just three matches left, they cannot afford a repeat performance when they go to Tottenham, who are still in with a shout of qualifying for the Champions League.

As for Villa, manager Steven Gerrard can begin planning for next season with his side comfortably placed in mid-table.

A top-10 finish remains a possibility but two of their remaining four matches are at home to Liverpool on Tuesday and away at Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Whatever happens, Gerrard has made it clear he wants Philippe Coutinho to stay next season with his loan deal from Barcelona including the option to buy the 29-year-old for £33m.

Coutinho started on the bench at Turf Moor but Gerrard explained afterwards that was down to the club playing several games in a short space of time. It is likely Coutinho will return to the starting line-up when his former club Liverpool visit Villa Park on Tuesday.