Livingston v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Livingston won their final home game of last season’s Scottish Premiership (2-0 v Dundee), but have never done so in consecutive top-flight campaigns.

Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen has scored six goals in five Scottish Premiership appearances against Livingston, although only one of those strikes came at the Tony Macaroni Arena (in January).

Motherwell have won three of their last four away league outings (D1), more than their previous 12 beforehand (W2 D3 L7).

Livingston are winless in nine league meetings with Motherwell (D3 L6) since a 1-0 victory in February 2020.