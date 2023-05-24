Livingston v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Livingston v Motherwell head to head stats

  • Livingston won their final home game of last season’s Scottish Premiership (2-0 v Dundee), but have never done so in consecutive top-flight campaigns.

  • Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen has scored six goals in five Scottish Premiership appearances against Livingston, although only one of those strikes came at the Tony Macaroni Arena (in January).

  • Motherwell have won three of their last four away league outings (D1), more than their previous 12 beforehand (W2 D3 L7).

  • Livingston are winless in nine league meetings with Motherwell (D3 L6) since a 1-0 victory in February 2020.

  • Motherwell have only suffered two defeats in their last 23 top-flight matches against Livingston (W15 D6). However, each of their last five top-flight defeats to the Lions have come away from home.

