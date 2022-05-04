Romelu Lukaku has no interest in signing for Newcastle or AC Milan this summer, despite the 28-year-old striker growing frustration at a lack of opportunities at Chelsea. (Evening Standard), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been scouting Benfica's 22-year-old Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, who is also linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen's 26-year-old Czech Republic forward Patrick Schick, are other options. (Mirror), external

Inter Milan are prepared to sell Stefan de Vrij for £15m this summer, with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle among the clubs interested in the centre-back. (Football Insider), external

The Magpies face competition from Paris St-Germain in the race to sign AC Milan and Portugal winger Rafael Leao, 22. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external

