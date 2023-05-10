Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Talk before the game was of revenge, with Real Madrid beating Manchester City at this stage last season in a 6-5 aggregate classic.

But, a year on, City look more grown up and almost unbeatable. This game was edgy and heated but lacked some of the chaos of last season's first leg, which ended 4-3.

Pep Guardiola knows his best team now so the days of throwing a tactical shock, which often did not work, in a game like this seem a thing of the past.

They played this game as if they were at home, with Real supporters booing their relentless possession. Thibaut Courtois had four saves to make in the opening 16 minutes alone.

But then they trailed to Vinicius Jr's goal - with the Brazil forward also scoring against City last year.

However their heads did not drop, and their three-month unbeaten run continues thanks to Kevin de Bruyne.

Ilkay Gundogan laid the ball off for De Bruyne, who thrashed a shot past his Belgium team-mate Courtois. Having also netted in 2020, De Bruyne is the first player in Champions League history to score in separate away games against Real in the knockout stages.

City - who did not make any substitutions - never had a chance to win the game, with that their last shot of the game. Next week they will hope to see 51-goal Erling Haaland get more joy in front of goal.

